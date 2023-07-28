CHARLESTON -- One person was seriously injured when the tractor-trailer they were driving crashed on Friday.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a tractor-trailer hauling woodchips crashed on Dover Road in Charleston around 11:30 a.m.
During their investigation, State Police determined the driver, 71-year-old Paul Jackson of Dover Foxcroft, likely experienced a medical event that caused the truck to go off the road.
Witnesses told police they never saw the brake lights turn on during the crash.
Jackson was transported to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.