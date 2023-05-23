Bonfanti appeal denied

The appeal for a man ordered to spend the rest of his life in prison after killing three people and assaulting a fourth, has been denied.

Thomas Bonfanti shot and killed Samuel Powers, Jennifer Bryant-Flynn and Shawn Curry on February 3, 2020.

Bonfanti also shot a fourth victim, Regina Hall twice in the body and once in the face, but she survived her injuries.

Bonfanti is currently sentenced to serve four consecutive life sentences and an additional 30 years for the elevated aggravated assault conviction.

According to Bonfanti's appeal lawyer, David Paris, Bonfanti has expressed disappointment with the denial of the appeal.

 

