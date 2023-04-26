Home cooking is making a comeback in Hermon thanks to a new business called The Village Kitchen.
The business, which opened this month on the corner of Route 2 and Stage Road in Hermon, is owned by personal chef Shelly Stevens.
Stevens says she has always enjoyed cooking but remembers what it was like having a young family and no time to cook with all the after-school activities her children needed to attend. She says that memory is what motivated her to offer her community hot, ready-to-eat dinners to go.
"I made stuffed peppers last week and I used my grandmother's sauce and I had people ask me what's in that. Is this in that? I'm like no. I had a woman come in last week and say I have goosebumps because this is the exact sauce my mother made for me. So it's fun to be able to use those older recipes," explained Stevens.
The Village Kitchen is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Customers can place orders on The Village Kitchen Facebook page or by calling the business at 848-5498. Meal pick-up is between 4 and 6:30pm.