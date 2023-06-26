A non-profit dedicated to honoring Maine's fallen service members is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The Summit Project is marking this special occasion with a hike it is calling the Hero's Hundred.
"We have 10 hikers that will be hiking the 100 mile wilderness, moving on to the summit of Katahdin, so about 125 miles total, and everybody honoring the fallen service members that will be carried along the way," explained Greg Johnson, executive director with The Summit Project.
The Summit Project is a living memorial that honors fallen service members from Maine who have died since September 11, 2001.
Each hero is represented by a stone lovingly carried by volunteers on various hikes across the country. One of those volunteers is Old Town shop teacher and veteran Jeremy Aldrich. He'll be tackling the Hero's Hundred at the end of June.
"Some of these stones have been to Mt. Everest and Kilimanjaro," said Aldrich. "We'll each have a stone we're going to carry. The stone I will carry is from a soldier from my home town. So it's an added push to continue the mission."
It will be a challenge hiking 10 miles a day for 10 days but The Summit Project volunteers and organizers have been training for months and they say the journey is worth every step.
"What these men and women gave to us is beyond anything we can imagine. What these families go through every day is truly a burden," said Johnson. "So when we carry these stones, the weight we carry with us in our packs, is nothing in comparison to what these families carry with them every day of their lives."
The Hero's Hundred will take place June 30 to July 9.