A memorial to honor Maine's fallen heroes is now part of temporary display at Bangor International Airport.

The Summit Project is a living memorial that honors fallen service members from Maine who have died since September 11, 2001.

"Joel A. House, Andrew L. Hutchins, Michael Jones," read Melissa Wetherby, manager of The Summit Project Honor Case.

Each hero is represented by a stone that volunteers lovingly carry in their backpacks while hiking year after year. On Tuesday, 20 of those stones were placed in The Summit Project Honor Case that is temporarily on display at Bangor International Airport.

Lorna Harris's son, Dustin, is one of the twenty.

"He was a senior in high school sitting in English class when the twin towers were struck and he knew he wanted to serve," explained Harris. "Not many people can say they died doing what they love, but Dustin died doing what he loves."

A stone representing Jim Stout's stepson Aaron Marquis is also part of the display.

"Families struggle. They need to have some kind of closure," said Stout. "You can never close the death of son or stepson, but this has certainly helped."

Other Gold Star families, veterans, and airport staff gathered for a special ribbon cutting ceremony at BIA Tuesday.

"I think the power of remembering is stronger than a lot of us think on a daily basis," said Major General Doug Farnham of the Maine National Guard.

This Summit Project Honor Case will be on display on the first floor of the Bangor International Airport throughout the months of April and May.

Jim Stout hopes every passenger traveling through BIA will see this case and remember the sacrifices made by so many in uniform.

"I hope it makes them stop and think about what our military does for our country," said Stout.