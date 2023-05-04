BAR HARBOR - Despite the disapproval of some residents, a local town welcomed hundreds of tourists to kick off cruse ship season.
Bar Harbor's tourist season kicked off as hundreds of cruise ship passengers came ashore Thursday morning.
The tourists were welcomed by t-shits, hats and signs that all shared one message, "Bar Harbor Welcomes All".
The group that organized the warm welcome is known as the Association to Preserve + Protect Local Livelihoods or APPLL for short.
The president of APPLL, Kristi Bond, says, "APPLL is a group of local businesses, individuals, and organizations that have banded together to help protect our livelihoods and way of life by standing for a reasonable and balanced approach to tourism regulation."
According to Charlie Sidman, one the locals who spearheaded the recent initiative to limit the amount of curse ship passengers allowed in bar harbor at a single time, APPLL is not a representation of what the town wants.
"They are representing that the town welcomes the influx of people from the cruise ships and as evident by our vote in the initiative referendum last fall, sixty percent of the town, or more, does not welcome this inundation of people from cruise ships," says Sidman.
According to APPLL, the town of Bar Harbor expects to receive 129 ships carrying over 200,000 passengers during its 2023 season and they claim those passengers have the potential to bring millions of dollars of revenue to the town.