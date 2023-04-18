Maine made ice cream is like no other dessert around. And Stone Fox Farm Creamery in Searsport has spent the last 14 years perfecting its ice cream recipe so its product's flavors and creaminess stand out among the rest.

Ice cream is always in season at Stone Fox Farm Creamery.

"Our mix is made from 100% Maine milk and cream, sugar, a little bit of stabilizer. We also use a high cream content which is 18%, so our product is super creamy and smooth," explained ice cream maker Ingrid Mallory.

Earlier this month, ABC7 and FOX22 went behind the scenes as employees were measuring, mixing, and packaging pints of chocolate salted carmel ice cream, which requires the carmel be added into the batch by hand.

"It's not hard to make ice cream as long as all the machinery is working," said Mallory.

Employee Chris Hayes gets the opportunity to work the hopper in back when he's not at the front counter scooping ice cream.

"I prefer the days when I'm serving the customers because I love the interaction and love to hear how much they are enjoying the ice cream," explained Hayes.

Bruce and Kathy Chamberlain started Stone Fox Farm Creamery in Monroe 14 years ago, hauling their mobile ice cream trailer to various festivals, fairs and special events.

Stone Fox Creamery opened its newest location right here in Searsport back in 2020 and since then its received rave reviews from both customers as well as community members.

"People love our ice cream," stated Mallory.

"Obviously its very special to work for a small local business like this and kind of meet everyone who is involved in the making of the product," added Hayes.

Both Hayes and Mallory agree the perks of the job are just as sweet as the product they make.

"The perks are good," said Hayes. "All the ice cream you can eat."

Stone Fox Farm's ice cream shop on Route 1 in Searsport opens for the season this Saturday.