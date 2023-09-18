Canning may be old fashioned but it's helped keep people employed for generations in Washington County. That's where Maine's oldest canning factory is still in operation today.

"We're selling a little bit of Maine every time we sell a clam chowder or chopped clams," said Denis Minihane, CEO & Managing Director of Bar Harbor Foods.

For over one hundred years, Bar Harbor Foods has been canning mackerel, salmon, sardines and clams from the state's last remaining canning factory in operation located on Holmes Bay in Washington County.

"We have our own boats fishing from Virginia to George's Banks. They spend four or five days harvesting clams," explained Minihane. "The meat is removed and the product is transferred here. They're received here fresh and processed within 12 hours."

And all the seafood is checked for quality control before it's added into containers.

Bar Harbor Foods produces two dozen different products and two of the company's top sellers include clam chowder and clam juice.

"Clam juice finds itself in Risotto to Bloody Marys, to whatever the case may be," said Minihane.

Company officials tell me the employees at this small factory in Whiting produce 3,500 cases of product a day.

"We service roughly 33 thousand stores across the U.S. and 13 countries," said Mike Sansing, General Manager of Bar Harbor Foods.

A workforce of less than 50 spreading a taste of Maine to the masses.

"How important is this company to the community? To me it's very important. To the town of Cutler and Whiting, it's been a very big part," admitted Jamie Seeley, Warehouse Manager for Bar Harbor Foods.

"It's an old, old existing product," added Minihane before continuing, "but what's cooler than a bowl of clam chowder?"