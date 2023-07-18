Comins Hall is somewhat of a forgotten gem in Eddington. It's the last public building from the 1800s in that community still in operation today and it's a venue that many feel is underutilized.

"It's the last standing building from a bygone era," said Ruth Perry when describing the Comins Hall building in Eddington.

Perry has a deep connection to the Eddington Clifton Civic Center also known as Comins Hall located on Route 9 in Eddington.

"My mother was a Comins. The building is called Comins Hall in honor of her family," explained Perry.

This public space, originally known as the East Eddington Public Hall, was built in 1879 as a place for the farmer's agriculture club to meet outside of their homes.

"Over the years it had been used for town meetings, public meetings, all kinds of suppers, vaudeville acts," recalled Perry.

This two story building with its hardwood floors, a first floor kitchen and gathering space along with an open room upstairs that includes a stage was incorporated in the late 1980s according to Perry.

Now the upkeep and use of the building is in the hands of an all volunteer board of directors that includes Eddington resident Becky Pelkey.

"I've been married for 30 years and I had my wedding reception here and most everybody on the board had their wedding receptions here," shared Pelkey. "It's a nice building and not a lot of people know about it."

The board of directors would like to see more folks utilize this venue and make memories of their own in the historic space.

"You can rent the whole hall or you can rent downstairs or upstairs," said Pelkey.

"It's a flavor of the past and yet it functions in the present and we're looking forward to improving it to function in the future as well," added Perry.

To learn more, log onto cominshall.org.