ELLSWORTH -- A shuttered pub in Ellsworth has been brought back to life in the form of a movie set for a film-adaptation of a Stephen King short story.
In August 2022, Finn's Irish Pub in Ellsworth closed after 13 years in business.
Since then, owners Paul Markosian and Lorena Stearns have been looking for a buyer to take over the business.
Maine-based filmmaker David Jester reached out to Markosian, asking if he could use the pub to film a scene in his adaptation of Stephen King's "One For The Road".
"We were happy to be able to provide the space. It was sitting there unused," Markosian said. "He came in there with his crew, they decorated the front area of the restaurant, there's this really cool dining car in there. And they put up Christmas decorations because the movie is set during Christmas time and it looked beautiful in there, they did a great job."
The short film is a product of Stephen King's "Dollar Baby" program, which allows filmmakers to request the rights to a Stephen King story for just one dollar.