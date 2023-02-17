Finn's

ELLSWORTH -- A shuttered pub in Ellsworth has been brought back to life in the form of a movie set for a film-adaptation of a Stephen King short story.

In August 2022, Finn's Irish Pub in Ellsworth closed after 13 years in business.

Since then, owners Paul Markosian and Lorena Stearns have been looking for a buyer to take over the business.

Maine-based filmmaker David Jester reached out to Markosian, asking if he could use the pub to film a scene in his adaptation of Stephen King's "One For The Road".

"We were happy to be able to provide the space. It was sitting there unused," Markosian said. "He came in there with his crew, they decorated the front area of the restaurant, there's this really cool dining car in there. And they put up Christmas decorations because the movie is set during Christmas time and it looked beautiful in there, they did a great job."

The short film is a product of Stephen King's "Dollar Baby" program, which allows filmmakers to request the rights to a Stephen King story for just one dollar.

Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.

Recommended for you