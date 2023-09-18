PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police are investigating two threats made against two schools in Maine Monday.

One was a bomb threat at a Topsham middle school.

The other threat claimed there was an active shooter at a high school in Portland.

In both cases, police responded, swept the schools and found no evidence of anything wrong.

For those in Portland, it was confusing and scary not knowing what exactly was happening.

“I didn't know, like, what was going on,” Deering High School junior Christianne Shadidi said.

Shadidi was in class at “PATHS” when officials announced everyone had to evacuate.

“I just grabbed the things that I needed and I just left because it was a scary moment,” Shadidi said.

Portland police say someone sent a text Monday morning to 911 claiming there was an active shooter at the school.

“Some of my friends were crying, looking for their friends,” Shadidi said.

“For me, I was very impressed and thankful that there was such a quick response, whether it was a text or whatever,” Mezzapelle said.

Students and staff went to Lyman Moore Middle School while police searched the campus.

Polydor Kulu rushed over to take his daughter home.

“I called her,” Kulu said. “We spoke and then she told me she was safe. I said, ‘OK, stay somewhere. One place. Don’t move around. I'm coming to pick you up.’”

Police say there was no real threat in Portland or Topsham.

The interim superintendent there says someone left a voicemail at Mt. Ararat Middle School that a bomb was placed at the school.

“Students were not in the school, there were some staff members in the school,” MSAD 75 Interim Superintendent Heidi O’Leary said. “But we were able to divert the buses to the high school.”

Maine State Police K-9 units swept the building, and no explosive devices were found.

“Everything that's going on in the world today, with schools and, you know, mass shootings, you have to take it at the highest risk possible and make sure that everybody's safe,” O’Leary said.

Topsham police are now trying to figure out where the threat came from.

Both the Topsham and Portland school districts are offering extra support to those who may need it.

O'Leary says the school crisis team met and discussed best ways to speak with kids about what happened.

"And then offering any kind of support or counseling needed as an unneeded basis for students as they come up," O'Leary said.

"Sometimes it's not these one incidents that you worry about is the build-up of multiple incidents," said Dr. Anthony Ng, a psychiatrist and medical director of Community Services for Northern Light Acadia Hospital. "So this may be some awakening of some of the trauma that may be happening to the kid that suddenly kept coming up."

He says different ages respond differently to these experiences.

"Kids so anxious enough that they can't sleep, they may have nightmares, they may have just kind of mood changes, not to point depression, but just mood irritability," Dr. Ng said.

He says the best thing parents can do is listen.

"And sometimes you don't have to force it if they have nothing to say. But just, I think it's important to let them know that you're concerned and be available for them," Dr. Ng said.