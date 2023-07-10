If Governor Mills approves her budget, a 100 million dollar plan for housing comes with it

STATEWIDE -- As part of the states 10.3 billion dollar budget recently passed in the legislature, and currently awaiting approval from Governor Mills, over 100 million dollars could be going towards Maine's initiative to stop the housing crisis and homelessness problem statewide.
With intentions of Governor Mills officially signing it within the week. One of the portions of the budget would go towards combating maxed out homeless shelters and unfordable apartments.
According to Director of Maine State Housing Authority Dan Brennan, 70 million dollars would be going towards both rural housing and low income tax credit that would be given out over the next few years.
In the short term, an additional 12 million dollars to building emergency shelters, and 5 million dollars to existing shelters across the state that would be dispersed when the budget is approved.
If the budget passes, Brennan says one of the things he hopes will come from this proposed budget, is stopping the increasing rate of rent.
According to Brennan, "The idea is, if you're able to provide more rental housing, which this 70 million dollars is going to go do. If the more units that you can put on market, and we know the private market is also building houses, the more homes you have. As the supply increases, hopefully prices begin to stabilize and rent will come down, that's the overall strategic goal."
If Governor Mills signs the proposed supplemental budget, it would also allocate 15 million dollars to go towards individuals who are struggling on their energy bill.