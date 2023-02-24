generic police lights

POLAND -- Maine State Police are investigating a double homicide in Poland.

On Tuesday, Androscoggin County Sheriff's Deputies discovered the bodies of two deceased males at a home in Poland.

State police spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified them as 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston, Maine.

The Chief Medical Examiner ruled their deaths as homicides.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit and the sheriff's office have been conducting interviews and following leads in Maine and Massachusetts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office at 753-2599.

Anchor

