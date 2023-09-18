Spectators braved the conditions to check out the 5th Annual Pinetree Jamboree in Winterport over the weekend.
Drivers came from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and other parts of the U.S. to put on a show for spectators. Eighty-five classic vehicles and motorcycles registered for the event at Winterport Dragway.
Conditions from Tropical Storm Lee canceled racing on Saturday, but motorists still got in plenty of racing on both Friday and Sunday.
"It's just a great event," said Bill Connors, a driver & spectator at the Jamboree. "People are great. Everyone is helpful. If something breaks, we do what we can to help them get back on the track."
"The enthusiasm of all the racers out here, they're actually racing. They're not playing around," said spectator Paul Lewis of New Hampshire, "So yeah, it's great."
Gabby Goodwin from New Hampshire set a new track record at the Jamboree with 100 runs or passes in a single event.