Crowds flocked to the town of Hermon all last week to see some talented young ball players on the diamond.
Hermon hosted the 2023 Little League State Championships.
It was an opportunity for residents in town to catch some live entertainment while supporting young athletes from around the state. Many of the spectators we spoke with said these 11 and 12 year olds put on a heck of a show.
"You've got the basketball court, you've got the playground and you've got the ball field. There's just so much to do here. It was very much a baseball tournament but also very much a family friendly, family-oriented event," explained Jon Smith, President of the Hermon Little League.
The Gray-New Glouster team won the tournament and advances to Bristol, Connecticut.