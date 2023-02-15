We are following reports of a snowmobile crash in Penobscot.
Details are few at this hour but we spoke to a dispatcher with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office who confirmed that a crash involving a snowmobile occurred Wednesday evening on Bay View Road.
They said Bay View Road was shut down from where it intersects with North Penobscot Road down to where it connects with New Road.
The Sheriff's Office said they expected the closure to last several hours, and could not confirm whether anyone was hurt. We will bring you any new details as we get them.