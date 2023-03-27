Leland Hopkins

LITCHFIELD -- The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Leland Hopkins of Litchfield.

According to a State Police spokesperson, the last known contact with Mr. Hopkins was on Sunday, when he spoke with a family member over the phone.

When the family member went to check on him at his home on Hallowell Road in Litchfield on Monday, he and his vehicle were gone.

He normally does not leave his home.

It is unknown what he was last wearing or where he may be going.

Hopkins suffers from memory issues and cognitive difficulties.

He is a white male, 5’11”, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

He is driving a Silver Chevy Cruze, Maine license plate 8082SM.

If you see Hopkins, you should call State Police at 624-7076.

