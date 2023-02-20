WOODLAND - The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office is looking for help in finding a missing 16 year old girl from Woodland.
Grace Donovan is 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and dyed hair that is partially blonde on top and brown underneath.
She was last seen wearing red and black plaid pajama pants, a grey hoodie with green lettering and an all black winter jacket.
If you have information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Aroostook County Sheriff's Office, at 1-800-432-7842, or use the Crime Stoppers text tip line at 538-8477.