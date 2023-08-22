WERU radio in East Orland is one of just five radio stations from across the country participating in a program to bring people together.

The goal is to pair individuals with different political, economic, and cultural views for a one-on-one conversation in order to take one small step towards understanding one another.

There are no shortages of things people disagree on these days. However, WERU is teaming up with StoryCorps' One Small Step program to highlight how folks of opposing views can still find common ground.

"The idea of this program is we are bringing people together so they can learn from each other, and set aside their assumptions and learn what they have in common and also understand their differences from a personal lens," explained Michele Christle, a facilitator for StoryCorps' One Small Step program.

Every conversation is recorded but participants can choose whether or not they want their conversation released for radio use or archived in the Library of Congress, where future generations can access it.

Thirty-year-old Katie McMurtry who moved to Maine this year, and 63-year- old Rick Kirkpatrick of Northport recently sat down at the Belfast library to participate in the program. Neither one of them had ever met before.

"I think a big turning point for me is when a friend of a friend passed away from an overdose and they were one of the most kind and loving individual, and I didn't know they were suffering in that way," explained McMurtry.

"You know social media and other things have allowed people to live in an echo chamber," stated Kirkpatrick. "And I have the great, good fortune of not living in that echo chamber because my wife and I don't echo the same things."

Michele Christle says StoryCorps is looking to record 25 conversations between strangers by the end of December.

"A lot of people say they can see how a program like this can help us rebuild our communities," explained Christle.

Those wishing to participate can fill out an application at weru.org and select the one small step icon.