A cashier in Hampden is turning a lot of heads and earning quite a reputation too. That's because Beaulah Tweedie is 90-years-old and still working because she loves it.

"I keep busy. I do a lot of different things, nothing in particular," admitted Tweedie.

Don't let Beaulah Tweedie's modesty fool you. This 90-year-old is still spry, agile and earning a paycheck as a part-time cashier at Circle K in Hampden.

What do customers think? "They love Beulah," said Brittany Landry, market manager at Circle K. "They always choose her line over everybody else's line."

Tweedie drives herself to work three days a week, consistently clocking in for her shift for the past 19 years.

"I never thought I'd get to be 90, let alone working," explained Tweedie. "I'm very fortunate. I feel good and I am able to do it."

During her tenure behind the register, Tweedie's become a friendly face to a lot of Circle K customers.

"It's a pleasure to come in and see her. I certainly wouldn't want to still be working at 90, but it keeps her out of trouble otherwise she'd be in the BDN in the police beat," joked customer Curtis Slininger.

Tweedie's manager says she's a top notch employee.

"Everybody likes her. She's funny. She gets along with everybody," said Amy Doak, manager at Circle K. "There isn't anything she wouldn't do."

As Tweedie will tell you, work is so much more than job. For her, it's an opportunity to serve the community and stay in touch with the families that live here.

"It's not work," stated Tweedie. "I just love the people coming in and out. The fun thing is I watched their kids grow up and some of them are now in college which is fun."