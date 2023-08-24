LITCHFIELD (WGME) -- Officials have identified the two pilots who were killed after a plane crashed in Litchfield on Tuesday.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 69-year-old James Shepherd-Kega of North Yarmouth and 37-year-old Jumaane Omar Stanley Melville of St. Petersburg, Florida.

A spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board says around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday the twin-engine Beech C99 plane crashed under unknown circumstances half a mile from Wales Airport in Litchfield. A deputy arrived on scene a short time later and police say it was evident there were no survivors.

Deputies say there were some trees that appeared to have the tops cut off and the impact on the ground was less than 100 yards away. The debris field was approximately 200 yards long and 50 feet wide.

The Beech C99 is typically a 16-seat passenger plane. The plane was owned by Wiggins Airways, a cargo flight company based in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Deputies say the plane at the time of the crash was being used in a training capacity with a senior pilot instructing a student pilot.

Shepherd-Kegal was the instructing pilot and Melville was the student pilot, according to deputies.

The NTSB and FAA are still on the scene as of Thursday while the wreckage is being removed. The clean-up is expected to last into Friday.

The wreckage will be taken to an offsite facility for further analysis.

The NTSB says a preliminary report will be available in two to three weeks.

The final report identifying a probable cause won’t be available for 12 to 24 months.