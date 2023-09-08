OLD TOWN -- Innovation...Technology...Dedication. That's how Senator Susan Collins summed up the overarching theme behind a groundbreaking Friday in Old Town.
She participated in the groundbreaking of Global Secure Shipping’s new manufacturing facility.
"It's truly been a collaborative effort. And that is how you get things done," Collins said.
Global Secure Shipping’s patented, durable, and cost-effective technologies enable government and commercial companies to fight theft and tampering by transnational criminal organizations. They also minimize the loss of real and intellectual property. Senator Collins helped secure the funding back in 2018 needed for U-Maine to develop the safe cargo container technology.
The 15,000 sq. Ft. Expansion will allow for the production of additional models of secure containers used in the shipping industry.
"The project we celebrate today is about seaport security. But it's also about transitioning from the vital R and D at the university to manufacturing to create whole new industries with new opportunities and great jobs. And GSS is in the vanguard of that transition."
Senator Collins pointed out that GSS is the anchor tenant of the Old Town Energy and Enterprise Park. She says that the upcoming fiscal year 2024 senate funding bill for transportation housing and urban development will contain $3.9 million for further development of the park. She says it will be brought to the Senate floor next week. It's not a done deal yet but she says she is optimistic.