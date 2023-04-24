Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the final wording of a right-to-repair referendum question on Monday.
The wording of the citizens’ initiative question entitled “An act regarding automotive right to repair” will be:
“Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?”
Bellows' office says a 30-day public comment period ran from March 14 through April 13. Comments from individuals and organizations throughout the state were taken into consideration in drafting the final language.
A right-to-repair law would open access to that diagnostic information, giving motorists the option to go to the mechanic of their choice or work on their vehicles themselves without being forced to go to the dealer.