BANGOR -- An expo featuring dozens of Maine businesses just finished up its weekend long event.
Sunday marked the conclusion to the second annual great home expo at the Bangor Cross Insurance Center.
Director of the expo Jess Pearl says that this year's event featured double the businesses its predecessor did.
"We've got over eighty local Maine businesses and organizations represented. A little bit of everything for everyone," says pearl.
According to pearl, the attendance for this year's expo easily topped last years with well over twenty five hundred guests and brought with it a few more attractions for the whole family.
"Of course we have home improvement contractors set up and we also have some things that you might not expect to see at a home show," says Pearl, "We've got a couple of insurgence agencies here really just trying to offer services to anyone that might live in a home. We also have a kids corner up in the back so that's been a busy corner as well."
Pearl says, despite the sudden growth, the whole weekend went incredibly smooth.
The event saw a mix of seasoned home improvers looking to work on their next project and first time home owners trying to get an idea of what could be.