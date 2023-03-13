Nothing is more frustrating than calling a business and getting an automated machine. However, a library in Searsport has found a really fun way to make being put on hold a more enjoyable experience.

The automated system at the Carver Memorial Library in Searsport is unlike any you've experienced before. Just listen.

"Press 1 to leave a message, for a song press 4, for a poem press 5, for a joke press 6. Beep. What is the unhappiest day of the week? Saturday," is what you'll hear when you call the Carver Memorial Library.

Library Director Sue McClintock says she's heard all kinds of reactions to the library's phone system.

"It's mostly vendors who comment on the messages rather than the public, which has been interesting. It makes the service people's day because they have to spend all their day calling and they say, 'I have to call you about selling you something and I just love your phone menu,'" explained McClintock.

Ronda Nichols works at the library's front desk and has also received lots of feedback.

"I have families say they call in and listen at different times," stated Nichols.

According to McClintock, the library's automated system is not that high tech.

"It's actually built on a regular business phone answering machine system. It's called an auto attendant," said McClintock. "I have had a number of people say, 'I'm going to have to call back and press more of the numbers.'"

Library staff record the song, poem, joke and fun fact themselves, changing it just three to four times a year.

The staff says it hopes this service will encourage more in the community to stop by or even give the library a ring.