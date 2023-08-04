MILFORD -- The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office seized what they're calling a "substantial" amount of drugs in Milford Friday.
Sheriff Troy Morton says at around 7 a.m., Special Response Team deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Pine Road in connection to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. That search yielded what Sheriff Morton described as a "large amount" of fentanyl, crack cocaine and other prescription drugs.
Sheriff Morton says they arrested 39-year-old Bobbie-Jo Legere of Milford, 38-year-old Jason Robertson of Enfield, 37-year-old Dustin Patterson of Milford and 26-year-old Nikkita Crawford of Milford. 26-year-old Mateo Hill of Old Town and 20-year-old Hailey LeClair of Milford received summonses.
The sheriff's office obtained and executed a second search warrant for a separate residence at around 7:30 p.m. Sheriff Morton says the searches were not directly connected, and the investigation regarding the second search remains ongoing.