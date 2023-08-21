One of the co-directors of the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture in Madison is stepping down after 14 years at the helm.
Sarah Workneh and Katie Sonneborn are the co-directors of the art school. Workneh will be leaving to pursue a career with the non-profit Sky High Farm in New York.
The organization, created by one of the school's former art students, is focused on food sovereignty and finding long term solutions to food insecurity.
"I mean Maine is such a special place. And I always feel like there are lots of treasures that exist here that we don't all know about that we can encounter throughout time," stated Workneh when WVII visited the school in July.
The Board of Trustees and Governors of the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture plan to form a search committee to find Workneh's successor.