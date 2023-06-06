BELGRADE -- A school bus carrying children was struck from behind in Belgrade Tuesday afternoon.
Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says authorities responded to a report of a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus around 3 p.m.
Moss says an RSU 18 school bus stopped on Route 8 to let children off, with the stop lights activated, when it was struck from behind.
Moss says a Ford Fusion operated by 45-year-old Kristen Carlson was stopped legally behind the bus when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 24-year-old Michael Grier Jr.
The momentum of the crash pushed the Fusion into the rear of the bus, causing it to be wedged beneath it.
There were six children and one operator inside the bus, who were all assessed by rescue personnel and medically cleared.
The other vehicle occupants were not injured.
There's no word on whether any charges are being filed.