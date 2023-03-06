A woman in Sebec is saving lives. Jenny Cope operates 'Give a Dog a Home Rescue', a non-profit that saves canines. It's a one woman operation that could use some volunteers to ensure more dogs get a second lease on life.

"We save dogs from the kill shelters in the south. We also save them from the meat trade," explained Jenny Cope, President & Founder of Give a Dog a Home. "We saved them from the war zone in Afghanistan before that closed down and we just got 12 in from the Bahamas."

Jenny Cope is passionate about dogs. After serving in the British Army, she moved to the states and adopted two German Shepherds. Then in 2015, she bought a home in Sebec for herself and her non-profit, 'Give a Dog a Home Rescue.'

"Adoption throughout the United States has plummeted and they're back to killing dogs in the southern part of the states because people aren't adopting," explained Cope, who currently has 18 dogs at her rescue and she's expecting another dozen or more at the end of this month.

"We have a doggy day out program," said Cope. "'Let's go for a walk' it's called. Where people come in and sign a dog out for a walk, a drive or an overnight or weekend."

Cope is not looking to convince people who can't afford a pet to adopt, but rather come by and help socialize the animals.

"It's a two way thing where humans can give the rescue dogs that love and attention, a bit of training and socialization to help them, and obviously the dogs can give back with their kisses and cuddles," she said.

Last year Cope opened a pet pantry at 'Give a Dog a Home', to help those in her community including first responders.

"Currently serving fire, police and ambulance can sign up and get dog and cat food free whenever they need it," Cope stated.

The work can often feel overwhelming but Cope says at the end of the day, it's all worth it.

"How do you stop, because they need you. The good feeling and the good that you do outweighs the difficult time," she said.