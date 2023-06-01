Brewer Riverwalk

BREWER -- On Saturday, the city of Brewer will hold its third annual Riverwalk Festival, a celebration of all that encompasses the rich history and strong community that is Brewer.

The festival will begin at 8 a.m. with the Adam Clark's Fun Run starting at 10, and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.

The festival will host a variety of activities for people of all interests -- including food trucks, free ceramic paintings, dance, music, and theater performances, with the night ending with fireworks over the Penobscot River.

And according to Brewer's Deputy Director of Economic Development Renee Doble, this festival is the culmination of hard work and dedication.

"Many years ago it was not a desirable place to come down to but we've worked really hard since. It's been about twenty years in the making. They had to firm up the sides, the banks because they were eroding away. And so they put some rip-rap down and went for some grant money and it's been many years of hard work."

For more information on parking, transportation, their schedule, and more, visit their Facebook page: Brewer Riverwalk Festival.

Reporter

Joining the team in May of 2023, Doug Banks is a first time News Reporter for the ABC7 / FOX22 News Team.

Born and raised in Maine, he understands the importance local news brings to communities here in this state, and he hopes to replicate the traits of individuals that you've come to trust and understand over the years. If you have a story you wish to be heard, you can reach out to Doug at dbanks@wvii.com

