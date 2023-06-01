BREWER -- On Saturday, the city of Brewer will hold its third annual Riverwalk Festival, a celebration of all that encompasses the rich history and strong community that is Brewer.
The festival will begin at 8 a.m. with the Adam Clark's Fun Run starting at 10, and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11.
The festival will host a variety of activities for people of all interests -- including food trucks, free ceramic paintings, dance, music, and theater performances, with the night ending with fireworks over the Penobscot River.
And according to Brewer's Deputy Director of Economic Development Renee Doble, this festival is the culmination of hard work and dedication.
"Many years ago it was not a desirable place to come down to but we've worked really hard since. It's been about twenty years in the making. They had to firm up the sides, the banks because they were eroding away. And so they put some rip-rap down and went for some grant money and it's been many years of hard work."
For more information on parking, transportation, their schedule, and more, visit their Facebook page: Brewer Riverwalk Festival.