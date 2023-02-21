STATEWIDE -- A citizens' initiative to get an automotive right to repair referendum question on the ballot has been found valid by the Secretary of State's office.
On Jan. 19, a group of Maine repair shop owners delivered 83,252 signatures to the Bureau of Corporations, Elections and Commissions.
Those signatures were from voters who support the initiative. The bureau found 74,686 of those signatures to be valid.
A minimum of 67,682 signatures was required.
Under current law, many manufacturers must send repair data and maintenance info directly to dealers, while withholding it from consumers and independent shops.
A right to repair law would open access to that diagnostic information, giving motorists the option to go to the mechanic of their choice or work on their vehicles themselves without being forced to go to the dealer.
The initiative will now be sent to the legislature for consideration. Lawmakers can choose to enact the bill as written or to send it forward to a statewide vote in November 2023.