A Hampden resident who came to America when he was a child decided now was as good a time as any to revisit his birthplace in Norway. His journey took him down memory lane while simultaneously connecting him with relatives he's never met.

"It's weird how the brain works," stated Mort Syversen. "The more I hung around, the more I started remembering."

At 74-years-old Mort Syversen of Hampden decided to make the trek to Oslo, Norway where he was born. It's a country he hasn't been to since his family immigrated to America in 1957.

What really urged the Syversens to make the trip was when Mort's wife, Marion, was contacted over Facebook by one of Mort's Norwegian relatives researching the family tree.

"He writes to me and says, 'Do you remember the little boy who came to stay with Thyra in 1975?' I said I sure do," explained Marion.

So last month, the Syversens packed their bags and boarded a plane.

"I wanted to go see several things, things I remember. The apartment building we lived in," explained Mort. "I wanted to go to the park where the statues are. These are statues that are carved by granite."

The couple spent 12 days in Norway taking in the sights, connecting with several of Mort's cousins using both Norweigan and English to communicate with one another. And celebrating that country's Independence Day.

"Independence Day is after the Nazi occupation when the war was done, they started celebrating Independence Day by having parades of school children," recalled Marion. "So we went to the parade in Sandefjord and had someone to cheer for and there you don't cheer and say hooray. You say hip, hip hoorah."

The experience was so meaningful, the couple says a return trip is already in the works.