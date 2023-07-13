BANGOR -- The city of Bangor is encouraging residents to keep their lights off at night to mitigate the spread of browntail moths.
The moths have emerged from their cocoons, and now they're looking for places to lay their eggs.
Bangor Public Works Director Aaron Houtari says browntail moths are attracted to lights, and by turning yours off at night, you can lower the chances of moths laying eggs near your home.
"The idea is to not attract them to your property so that they're not defoliating your trees," Houtari said. "Unfortunately there are streetlights that attract them and if you have one near your property they are going to be attracted to those streetlights."
Houtari says the city is working on a comprehensive plan to automatically dim streetlights during browntail moth seasons in the future.
He says the moths are most active between 9 p.m. and midnight, so that's the best time to keep your lights turned off.