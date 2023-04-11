Tatum O'Neal and Channing Tatum are both famous Hollywood actors, but did you know Maine has its own celebrity named Tatum? He's a rescue dog from Bangor who has become a social media sensation.

"Can you sit? I can. I don't want to," said Tatum.

Twelve-year-old Tatum became a social media hit when his owners Charles and Nicole Lever began posting videos of him on Snapchat and Instagram in 2019.

"About 98% of the stuff we did is improv," said Charles Tatum. "A lot of the antics people love are his arguments and backtalk with me. But also his confusion about the world and the way he makes things up as he goes."

Tatum's dad Charles Lever is the voice behind Tatum.

"He came out with the Tatum voice and it has stuck ever since," explained Nicole Lever.

This rescue dog has over 3 million followers on TikTok and some pretty famous friends as well.

"Hi Doug, what do I expect for the football game? I don't even know what to do with my paws," asked Tatum during one of his posts.

"Here's what I do, I invite some of my friends over and get my jersey out," responded former football player Doug Flutie. "Set up shop on the couch because you are going to be there awhile."

Locally, he has just as many fans including a lot of students that are in Nicole's art class.

"I have had a few students come in telling me about the video they saw last night and we always try and keep it G rated because we want it to be family friendly," she said.

There's even a new book coming out called Tatum Comes Home. It will be released in October but is now available for pre-order on Amazon.

"It's a made up story but it's kind of like Homeward Bound meets a Hallmark movie," stated Charles.

The Levers say fortunately all this fame and recognition hasn't changed their pet's personality one bit.

"He's really out there doing his thing and helping people heal and grow and be happy," Charles said.