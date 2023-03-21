AUGUSTA -- A public hearing on Wednesday will focus on a proposed bill to repeal Maine's ranked-choice voting laws.
LD-1028, which has been backed by a number of republican representatives, would reinstate plurality voting for Maine's elections.
Under current law, voters can choose their candidates in order of preference.
If no candidate wins a majority of votes on election night in the races that have three or more candidates, the ballots are tabulated over multiple rounds, incorporating voter's second-choice candidates, to determine a winner.
The Department of the Secretary of State is making its opposition to the bill clear.
"Mainers have shown election after election that they support ranked-choice voting and that they appreciate the ability to vote with their hearts and not with their fears. We are in support of ranked choice elections and we will be making that clear at the hearing," Director of Communications at Maine Department of the Secretary of State Emily Cook said.