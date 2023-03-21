Anchor

Peter Dubois joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. He comes to Bangor after working as a morning anchor and reporter at WJFW-TV in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. Originally from the Seacoast New Hampshire area, Peter is thrilled to be back home in New England! Peter studied journalism at Keene State College, where he enjoyed serving as general manager of the school’s radio station, WKNH. During his free time, he enjoys skiing, creating music, cooking and spending time with his dog, Simba. He’s also a huge fan of Boston sports. You can reach Peter by email at pdubois@wvii.com if you have a story you’d like to share.