KITTERY -- Authorities have released the identity of the person whose remains were discovered following a fire at a Kittery Days Inn.
A Maine State Police spokesperson says the remains belong to 57-year-old Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia. Clarke had reportedly been working in the area and was staying at the hotel.
State police say DNA testing was used to identify Clarke.
Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien says he thinks the inn was last inspected about two years ago, and he also said that the Days Inn had no sprinkler system.
The fire remains under investigation.