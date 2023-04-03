A couple from Molunkus is putting the Pine Tree Trail back on the Maine state map. The duo uncovered an old metal Pine Tree Trail sign on their property and once they researched what it was all about, they made it their joint mission to reintroduce the public to this forgotten trail.

Back in 2012, Nate Nipula uncovered a piece of Maine history while working on his property in Molunkus. It was an old Pine Tree Trail sign.

"You just never know what you're going to stumble across. It may take years for you to realize what it is," said Nipula. "In 2012 to 2019, I had the sign inside my closet or even hanging on an old barn for a while. Then in 2019, I had the idea to bring back the recognition to the route."

The Pine Tree Trail, which spans from Portland to Fort Kent, originally use to display 500 signs along the route. It had been labeled on Maine maps and other tourism literature but somehow became forgotten over the years.

Robbie McKay is Nipula's fiance.

"The potential it has to help all these communities that are struggling, there was really only one thing to do and that was to revive it," explained McKay.

The couple reached out to the Maine DOT which informed them it could cost over $100,000 to re-sign the entire route. So the duo opted to have just 135 signs remade at $300 each, which covers the cost of the sign, the hardware and the installation.

White Sign in Stillwater created the new trail signs which are now going up along the route.

"It's not really different than most signs, the only difference is it has the logo," explained Luke Bouchard, manager at White Sign.

Nipula and McKay are using their own money earned from Nipula's wooden moose creations to pay for the signs, along with contributions from donors that the couple is fondly calling trailblazers.

"We had someone from South Carolina contact us who wants to visit the trail and asked if could provide them with more information," said McKay. "Bicyclists are all excited to bicycle the trail. It's just phenomenal. The possibilities are endless."

To learn more, log onto pinetreetrail.com