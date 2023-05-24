May is Celiac Awareness Month. Celiac is an autoimmune disease where the body cannot process food containing gluten, which can lead to damage to the small intestine.

We sat down with two women with Celiac disease to hear their struggles with the disease and the myths that are often associated with the diagnosis.

"With Celiac you don't have an anaphylactic reaction, and it's not always immediate," explained Nicole Shores. "She may not have symptoms for 24 hours."

Kate Shores of Benton was diagnosed with Celiac disease when she was just four-years-old.

"One gluten bite, one cracker crumb from anything can take six months to get out of her system," said Nicole.

Nicole Shores has spent years researching the disease in order to be able to provide her daughter with a gluten-free lifestyle. Now at 11-years-old, Kate is already well aware of the foods she needs to avoid.

"The only thing I complain about as being different is at parties I can't eat the cake they have, so I have to bring my own stuff," explained Kate.

Gastroenterologist Pearl Princess Uy says Celiac disease is genetic.

"Gluten is a type of protein and for patients with Celiac disease, they are unable to process this type of protein so it causes damage to small intestine lining," explained Uy.

Uy says the disease is treated with a strict gluten-free diet.

"I always tell all my patients make sure you have separate cooking and eating utensils from family members who use gluten because there's a lot of cross contamination," said Uy.

Kris Currier of Hampden was diagnosed with Celiac disease as an adult.

"It's almost like a severe allergy in the way you think about it because you wouldn't try to feed peanuts to a person who has a peanut allergy. So just because you can't see clear evidence of the damage it's causing, I am aware of the damage it can be causing to my body."

Shores says raising awareness about Celiac is vital in dispelling the myths that surround the disease.

"Let go of the stigma," Nicole said. "It's not a diet choice. It's not a fad. It's life threatening for people with Celiac disease."