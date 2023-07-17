The wet weather is certainly having an impact on Hermon's Ecotat Gardens.
The flowers, trees and shrubs are flourishing at the public gardens on Annis Road in Hermon due in part to the rain.
Ecotat is operated by a trust, but cash donations and volunteers are also valuable in helping Ecotat maintain its beauty.
"It's beautiful here, it's quiet except for the traffic that goes by. When the traffic is not going by you can hear the birds. It's a lovely town," explained Mary Deane, a gardener at Ecotat.
"I really like being close to the earth. I really like smelling all the plants and letting all the worries of the world go away," said Jennie Woodard, an Ecotat volunteer.
Extra hands are always needed for weeding and pruning.
Those who would like to volunteer at Ecotat can contact the Hermon Town Office or reach out to gardener Mary Deane directly at 207-356-2311.