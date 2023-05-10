The Maine CDC confirms a child in southern Maine has tested positive for measles. The last known measles case in our state was back in 2019.

Measles is a viral infection that can be serious among small children.

The disease, which is spread through the air by respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, can cause severe sickness including pneumonia, encephalitis or even death.

Medical professionals say the best prevention for measles is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

"Vaccinations is essential. This is the only way we can prevent measles," said Yorgo Zahlaine, MD at Northern Light EMMC. "Some people might say it's just measles. It's a rash. My child will do fine later on and this might be the case but measles is highly contagious."

The U.S. CDC says as of April 28, there have been 10 cases of measles confirmed in eight states.

The Maine CDC advises anyone who is not immunized or does not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated.

Reporter

Jodi Hersey, a local journalist with more than 15 years of experience in television, radio, and print, joined the ABC 7 and FOX 22 team in September 2021. Jodi originally got her start in media at WABI-TV5 back in 1999 as a producer before becoming a reporter and fill-in anchor. She went on to become the news director at Cumulus radio in Brewer while serving as an adjunct faculty instructor at Husson University’s New England School of Communications in Bangor in 2008. Jodi stepped away from news to go back to school to earn her Master's Degree in Business in 2011. For the past few years, she’s been writing feature articles for several Maine magazines including Bangor Metro, Maine Women Magazine, and Maine Seniors Magazine. Jodi is a proud military wife and mom, as well as a huge fan of classic cars.

