The Maine CDC confirms a child in southern Maine has tested positive for measles. The last known measles case in our state was back in 2019.
Measles is a viral infection that can be serious among small children.
The disease, which is spread through the air by respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, can cause severe sickness including pneumonia, encephalitis or even death.
Medical professionals say the best prevention for measles is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.
"Vaccinations is essential. This is the only way we can prevent measles," said Yorgo Zahlaine, MD at Northern Light EMMC. "Some people might say it's just measles. It's a rash. My child will do fine later on and this might be the case but measles is highly contagious."
The U.S. CDC says as of April 28, there have been 10 cases of measles confirmed in eight states.
The Maine CDC advises anyone who is not immunized or does not know their measles immunization status to get vaccinated.