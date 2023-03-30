With inflation prices the way they are, food is not always a guarantee for many. That's why Husson University has teamed up with the Good Shepherd Food Bank and United Way to provide a pop-up pantry on the Bangor campus.

"I personally know from an educator's standpoint that if my students are fed well and supported holistically, they are learning better in that environment," explained Lisa Sturgeon, educator and Husson Alumni Board member.

College students are no different than anyone else when it comes to having to stretch every penny.

"It's not just students who live on campus," continued Sturgeon. "It's commuters and it's students who live here that are looking to stretch their dining dollars further."

Husson University's student government conducted a survey and discovered many who attend classes are struggling with basic needs from personal hygiene products to peanut butter or pasta.

"We do get fresh produce, vegetable, starches, grains and we have the opportunity to provide fresh protein as well," shared Troy Morehouse, associated dean of student life at Husson University.

On Thursday, students and staff packaged 60 food pantry boxes inside the Newman Gym for those in need. All the items supplied were either donated or funded by the Good Shepherd Food Bank and United Way or on-campus organizations, alumni, and staff.

The owner of Catalyst for Change Wear, a Husson Alum himself, created a kid from Husson T-shirt where all the proceeds raised supported the food insecurity and emergency fund.

"The campaign raised over $500 to be that starting pot for some of these pop ups," said Sturgeon.

Second-year student Jessica Sapozhnik says being part of the pop up pantry at Husson is a great way to give back to her school and her community.

"It feels great to be involved," said Sapozhnik. "I switched around my schedule so I could be here to help out because it's important."