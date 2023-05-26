Pet Oxygen Mask

Courtesy: The POM Project

For anyone who’s endured the trauma of a fire at their home, that trauma can be made even worse when pets are injured or killed. A Maine nonprofit is working to equip fire departments and EMT units with a valuable tool to help save the lives of furry family members.

The POM project works to deliver pet oxygen masks, free of charge, to fire and rescue units in the state. They can be used on scene to treat animals who need oxygen, often due to smoke inhalation. The masks come in varying sizes and are specifically designed to fit over your pet's face. That design is crucial to efficiently deliver the life-saving oxygen your pet may need. Cumberland Animal Control Officer Bobby Silcott says his work as an ACO, and also his past work as a firefighter and EMT in Naples, inspired him to start the POM project. 

"Typically if there is a structure fire and the family isn't home, when they return home the first thing they ask is where are my pets. And experiencing that personally has really had a profound impact on me," Silcott said.

The main fundraising method for the POM project is Silcott's work teaching pet first aid and C-P-R classes. The proceeds from those classes are what is used to purchase the pet oxygen kits, which Silcott says he likes to deliver in person.

"It kind of gives me that warm fuzzy feeling thinking about it. Firefighters and EMTs they want to do everything they can on scene to help that's what they are there for. And to be able to provide this particular tool to put in their tool bag not only means a lot to me but it means a lot to them and ultimately to the pet owners," Silcott said. 

So far the POM project has already delivered these life-saving masks to more than 600 rescue units across the state. If your department would like one or more of these kits, you can reach Bobby Silcott at asktheaco@yahoo.com or at the POM Project website. The POM project is on Facebook as well. 

