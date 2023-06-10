BANGOR -- The Bangor Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing child.
Fourteen-year-old Kennedy Green of Hancock was last seen walking away from the Texas Roadhouse on Stillwater Avenue around 6:30 pm Friday and getting into a white SUV in a parking lot near the restaurant. That SUV was last seen traveling outbound on Stillwater Avenue.
Kennedy Green is described as being 5-foot-six inches tall, about 120 pounds with blonde hair and dark eyes. She was wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark pants, and black and white shoes.
If you have seen Kennedy or have knowledge of her whereabouts, call the Bangor Police Department at 947-7384 or leave an anonymous tip at 947-7382 extension 3.