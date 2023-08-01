Police are investigating a crash in Baileyville that killed a teenager Monday night.
It crash happened around 10 p.m. on Monday.
Maine State Police say troopers responded to a report of a fatal motor vehicle crash on Grand Falls Road in Baileyville.
They say a 17-year-old from Baileyville was operating a 2005 Jeep Liberty at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The car traveled off the road, and struck a large culvert before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof in roughly three feet of water.
Police say there were six juvenile passengers in the vehicle, including a 15-year-old male who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle.
The 15-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The remaining passengers were transported to Calais Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash which remains under investigation.
The state police were assisted at the scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Tribal Warden Service and the Baileyville Fire Department.