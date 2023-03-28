BANGOR - "Queen, a Comedy with Sting" will premier on Thursday at the Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor.
Written by Madhuri Shekar, the play is a dramatic comedy about researchers who are on a mission to save bees, and thus the world. A major aspect of the plot entails how days before the team's groundbreaking scientific presentation, a discovery suddenly threatens all the work they have done.
actors Aimee Gerow and Frank Bachman