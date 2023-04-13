YMCA

BANGOR -- Penobscot County has put the former YMCA building in Bangor up for sale.

The building on Hammond Street has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

The county purchased the building in 2017.

Penobscot County administrator Scott Adkins says the county originally planned to house inmates there to ease overcrowding at the county jail.

Now, he hopes the building can be repurposed in another way that could benefit the city.

"It could be transitional housing, affordable housing, or a combination of both," Adkins said. "Finding the right partner to take that project on would have to be something the commissioners look at in order to make that happen. I don't see us doing that on our own."

Adkins says right now, the county's biggest priority is keeping the building from deteriorating any further.

Anchor

