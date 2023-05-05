BANGOR - In honor of their 50th year in operation, Partners for Peace is gathering 50 different stories from people affected by domestic abuse.
The organization was Maine's first domestic violence resource center, and remains a vital organization in the community.
Stories can be submitted in a variety of formats, whether that be written pieces, poetry, artwork, photography, or other mediums.
The stories will be showcased at their 50th Anniversary Event in October.
For all the details, watch the full video interview, and head to PartnersForPeace.org.