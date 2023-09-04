Doctors at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan and MaineHealth in Portland are taking a deeper look into PFAS and the impact it has on one's health.
Doctor Rachel Criswell says studies have shown the forever chemical, known as PFAS, has been linked to several health issues such as cancer, high cholesterol, and liver and thyroid disruptions.
Criswell and other medical staff are looking for residents in Central Maine, whose well has been tested by the DEP, to participate in one of this month's upcoming town hall meetings.
"We're looking for anyone who has had their well tested, whether you have high levels of PFAS or not, because we want to compare people who have high levels and low levels. In addition we hope that this will form the basis for answering future questions about PFAS and health concerns," explained Dr. Criswell.
Residents in Kennebec, Waldo and Somerset counties, that have had their well tested by the DEP, are encouraged to participate in one of the meetings being held at the Waterville Elks Lodge Sept. 12 at 4pm, Sept. 13 at 9am, Sept. 19 at 4pm, Sept 20 at 9am, or at the Thorndike Town Hall on Sept. 26 at 9am or Sept. 26 at 4pm.
There is absolutely no cost to participate.
Dr. Criswell says these meetings are a chance for medical professionals to look into the exposure of PFAS, and the impact it has had on people's physical and mental health.