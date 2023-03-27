A nonprofit called the Paper Crane Project is taking flight thanks to 6th graders in Old Town.

"I think you are born kind, and we have to do kindness to stay kind," said Tracie Murchison, a 6th grade teacher in Old Town.

All around Tracie Murchison's classroom at Leonard Middle School in Old Town you'll find origami paper cranes.

"I wanted to honor my best friend Laci who passed away from metastatic breast cancer and she was too young," explained Murchison. "She folded paper cranes, so we kept up the paper crane tradition so that's just a symbol of her."

For six years, Mrs. Murch as she is known, has been operating the Paper Crane Project, a nonprofit that encourages everyone to "Be Laci Like" and spread kindness wherever you go.

"Right now me and my friend Jake are doing a twitch project where we are going to raise money to feed people off the streets and help the homeless," explained 6th grader Brycen White.

"The Paper Crane Project I think is really cool that we're doing these kindnesses around the world and everything," added Lily Anderson, another 6th grader at Leonard Middle School.

On Monday, the students in Mrs. Murch's classroom surprised the school librarian with a small gift for publishing a new book on national parks.

"It's a really amazing gift to them as well as to everyone they're touching," shared librarian Mrs. Hinrichs.

Mrs. Murch says delivering a candy bar, a favorite writing utensil or a gift card to a teacher or someone at the grocery store are all great small acts of kindness that can have a big impact.

"We have a Facebook page called the Paper Crane Project, and there's a GoFundMe link on there. We're trying to raise $410 dollars for 41 acts of kindness," explained Mrs. Murch.

The students are hoping to complete those 41 acts of kindness by May 28, which would've been Laci's 41st birthday.