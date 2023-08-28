An Orrington resident is planning a trip of a lifetime. Lindsay Weirich is leading a painting retreat in the South of France in 2024.

Weirich has been painting with watercolors since she was five. Now this mother of three is planning a paint your vacation retreat in France where she and sixteen other participants, who watch her Frugal Crafter YouTube channel, will be surrounded by inspiration.

"We'll spend a week at this resort that has beautiful gardens and landscapes, and it's out in the countryside so we'll be painting there most days," explained Weirich before continuing, "There's an old barn that's been converted to an art studio."

Weirich says retreat participants will also get the opportunity to visit a botanical garden, take part in a wine tasting, and eat delicious French cuisine.

"It's a trip of a lifetime. Just relax and paint, and let your worries melt away, and get in the mind space of just creating beautiful things," she said.

Weirich says this trip planned for May of 2024, filled up in just three and half days.

"These retreats tend to mostly be women who come," admitted Weirich. "I think it's a chance for them to be like okay my kids are set and my spouse is set, and I can just do this for me."

However, those who can't find the time to travel can still paint their cares away from the comforts of their home.

"I have about 4,000 students in my online classes, and a ton of follows on my YouTube channel. So you get on my YouTube channel and paint along for free any day of the week," Weirich said.